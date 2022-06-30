Ellevest Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

NYSE EXR opened at $170.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.