Ellevest Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 177,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

