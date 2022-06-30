Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lear by 27,995.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.75.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

