Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after buying an additional 91,406 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,881,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

NYSE AGCO opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

