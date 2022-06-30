Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.33 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

