Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $358.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

