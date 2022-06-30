Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

IDXX stock opened at $358.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

