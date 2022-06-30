Ellevest Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $891.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

