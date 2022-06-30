Ellevest Inc. Has $350,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

NYSE DHI opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

