Ellevest Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4,779.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

