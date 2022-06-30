Ellevest Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PACCAR by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,619,000 after acquiring an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PCAR stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

