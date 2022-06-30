Ellevest Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 375.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 282,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 223,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $751,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.