Ellevest Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 92.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

