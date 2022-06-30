Ellevest Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 714,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 415,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.