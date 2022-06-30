Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,343 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561,890 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,619,000 after purchasing an additional 526,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PCAR opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

