Ellevest Inc. Purchases 3,140 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

