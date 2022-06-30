Ellevest Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

