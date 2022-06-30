Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $185,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after buying an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.36.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.85 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

