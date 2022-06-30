Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

