Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EARN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE EARN opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 86,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

