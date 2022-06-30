Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

