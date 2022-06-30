Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

