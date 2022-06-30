Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EHC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $47,388,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 72.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

