Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.