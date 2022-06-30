Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
