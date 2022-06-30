Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $18.43. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1,704 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,333.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 993,574 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 369,731 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,016,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 153,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

