EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $31.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
ESMT opened at $16.37 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.
In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.