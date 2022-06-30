EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $31.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

ESMT opened at $16.37 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

