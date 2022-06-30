Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Equities researchers at Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Enovis alerts:

ENOV stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. Enovis has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth about $5,203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth about $7,814,000.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.