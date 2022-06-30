Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 38,650 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $184.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 157.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average is $171.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

