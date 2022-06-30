Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $192.00 and last traded at $192.33. Approximately 43,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,362,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.17.

Specifically, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

