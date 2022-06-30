Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Envista by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4,678.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

