Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,987,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,099 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

