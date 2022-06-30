Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Camden Property Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.