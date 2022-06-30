Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Down 1.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 416,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth $193,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth $59,749,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

