Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$11.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.90 and a 1 year high of C$26.75.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

