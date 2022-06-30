Essex Property Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.42 Per Share (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $15.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.09 per share.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.07.

ESS opened at $262.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.52. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.