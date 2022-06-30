Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $101.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,375 shares of company stock worth $10,399,294. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Etsy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

