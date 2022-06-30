Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,438.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,438 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,404.14 ($17.23), with a volume of 1637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,410 ($17.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,383.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 979.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is 142.50%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.