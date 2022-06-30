Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Downgraded by UBS Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. Evergy has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

