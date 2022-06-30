Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.61. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Everi by 100.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,614 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1,290.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 342,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 318,103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 92.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

