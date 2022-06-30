Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €23.84 ($25.36) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.40. Evotec has a twelve month low of €20.16 ($21.45) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($48.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.