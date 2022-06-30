Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $206.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Argus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

