Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 142.0% in June

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

DUO opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.34. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

