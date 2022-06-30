Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 2,583 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $515.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $483.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

