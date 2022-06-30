Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $95.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

