Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1,108.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK opened at $43.77 on Thursday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.