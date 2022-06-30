Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.