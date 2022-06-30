Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

