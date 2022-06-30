Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $649.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $675.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.80. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.93.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.