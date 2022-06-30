Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,351 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

