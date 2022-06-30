Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

WMB stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

